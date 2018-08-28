Eddie Murphy becomes a dad for 10th time

Comedian and actor Eddie Murphy is expecting a baby with his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher. According to the rep for the 57-year-old, his new bundle of joy will be his 10th child.

The actor has not revealed a birth date or any names yet.

Let's take a in-depth look at the actor's large family.

Eric - 29

Bella Bahra - 16

Zola Ivy - 18

Shayne Audra - 23

Miles Mitchell - 25

Bria - 28

Christian - 27

Angel Iris - 11

Izzy Oona - 2