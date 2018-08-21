Drake visits 11-year-old heart transplant patient

Drake took time out of his busy schedule to visit 11-year-old Sophia Sanchez at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago on Monday, August 20th.

Sanchez had posted a video of herself doing the "In My Feelings" challenge that was shared on social media. Little did Sanchez know that Drake saw the viral video.

Drake had posted a photo of him with Sanchez saying: "Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball."



Drake even gifted Sanchez a black "Scorpion" hat that she wore proudly.