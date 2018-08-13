/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Drake lost $10k bet

Who ever made a half court shot won
Aug 13, 2018 – 4:54 PM EDT

Drake and Quavo had a little bit of downtime after their "Aubrey & The Three Migos Live" tour finally kicked off on Sunday in Kansas, City, MO. Drizzy had made a 10 band bet with Quavo over half-court shot inside the Sprint Center. They used part of the lavish set along with a basketball hoop

In this video posted to Instagram shows Quavo easily making the shot with a swoosh. Drizzy stepped up and threw his shot missing off the rim and backboard. A bet is a bet and The 6 God had to give it up.

After all, Quavo did play in the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity game during the All-Star Weekend with 19 points and five rebounds.

Drake even brought on stage a lucky fan to win some cash with a basketball shot during their tour. Making the basketball court with lasers was a sight to see.


Más Noticias

La simpática coreografía de Matteo, el hijo de Alejandra Espinoza, que hará enorgullecer a su papá

Así fue la estrepitosa caída de Angélica María en pleno concierto que preocupó a sus fans

Los intentos de Raúl de Molina por despertar a Mia

Sebastián Rulli y los 'Leyenda' acumulan millas en sus motocicletas

Atención clientes de Dish: Encuentren un servicio de televisión ahora y recuperen sus canales. Click aquí para conocer más