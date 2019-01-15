/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Drake calls Las Vegas his 'new home'

The rapper signed a $10 million deal
Jan 15, 2019 – 12:56 PM EST

Drake is about to call Sin City his new home for now. The 32-year-old rapper just signed a multi-year residency at the XS Nightclub inside the Wynn resort and casino for $10 million with a minimum of a 10-show commitment.

A week ago, Drake performed during the Consumers Electronics Show (CES) and told the crowd, "I'll be back here at XS all year! You'll have a lot of chances to see me."

It is common for Las Vegas casinos to book A-list talent that included Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga as well as many others who have residencies in Las Vegas.

We're expecting an official announcement soon.

RELATED:Hip HopDrake
Advertisement

Más Noticias

Maca Carriedo presenta a la "dueña de sus quincenas"

Hijo de Fernando Luján le da el último adiós al actor y lanza sus cenizas al mar

Lady Gaga abandona su noche triunfal para despedirse de su moribunda yegua

Elizabeth Álvarez confirma que ya salió del hospital, pero sigue tomando medicamentos en casa

Atención clientes de DISH: ¡Recuperen sus cadenas de Univision! Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.