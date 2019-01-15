Drake calls Las Vegas his 'new home'

Drake is about to call Sin City his new home for now. The 32-year-old rapper just signed a multi-year residency at the XS Nightclub inside the Wynn resort and casino for $10 million with a minimum of a 10-show commitment.

A week ago, Drake performed during the Consumers Electronics Show (CES) and told the crowd, "I'll be back here at XS all year! You'll have a lot of chances to see me."

It is common for Las Vegas casinos to book A-list talent that included Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga as well as many others who have residencies in Las Vegas.