Drake brings back Blockbuster Video and pagers for 32nd birthday party

It was purse nostalgia for Drake who just celebrated 32-years around the sun. Drake brought back Blockbuster Video with a lit up yellow neon sign and a couple of shelves that held some VHS cassette tapes.

The Toronto native also had a snackbar set up just like a 7-Eleven convience store with free snack up for grabs.

Drizzy was even raffling off Chanel bags courtesy of OVO.

The three time Grammy award winner's cake was a multi-layered Motorola Timeport two-way pager.