Drake brings back Blockbuster Video and pagers for 32nd birthday party
The birthday party looked lit
Univision Radio,Oct 24, 2018 – 2:39 PM EDT
It was purse nostalgia for Drake who just celebrated 32-years around the sun. Drake brought back Blockbuster Video with a lit up yellow neon sign and a couple of shelves that held some VHS cassette tapes.
The Toronto native also had a snackbar set up just like a 7-Eleven convience store with free snack up for grabs.
Drizzy was even raffling off Chanel bags courtesy of OVO.
The three time Grammy award winner's cake was a multi-layered Motorola Timeport two-way pager.
Drake and Jas were hanging out together in the Rap City: Tha Basement at the big birthday bash.