/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Drake brings back Blockbuster Video and pagers for 32nd birthday party

The birthday party looked lit
Oct 24, 2018 – 2:39 PM EDT

It was purse nostalgia for Drake who just celebrated 32-years around the sun. Drake brought back Blockbuster Video with a lit up yellow neon sign and a couple of shelves that held some VHS cassette tapes.

The Toronto native also had a snackbar set up just like a 7-Eleven convience store with free snack up for grabs.

Drizzy was even raffling off Chanel bags courtesy of OVO.

The three time Grammy award winner's cake was a multi-layered Motorola Timeport two-way pager.

Drake and Jas were hanging out together in the Rap City: Tha Basement at the big birthday bash.

RELATED:Drake
Advertisement

Más Noticias

Priscila y la elegante respuesta con la que defendió a su esposo 'El Temerario'

ExMenudo Draco Rosa está decidido a conocer al donante que le salvó la vida (sabe que llorará al verlo)

La bebé de Aislinn Derbez es todoterreno: mira la tierna manera de montar al "señor caballo"

Actrices de los noventa que cambiaron tanto que ya no las reconocemos

Atención clientes de DISH: Es posible que pronto pierdan también Univision Deportes Network. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga cliq aquí.