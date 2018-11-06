/
Dr. Evil is back and running for congress

He has a 5 point evil plan
Nov 6, 2018 – 11:41 AM EST

Mike Myers was on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to announce that the fourth installment of Austin Powers is coming.

To help with that announcement Dr. Evil came on to the show to announce that he is running for Congress.

Dr. Evil laid out a 5 step plan to truly make the U.S. evil.

Step 1: Dill Pickle Pringle Can
Step 2: Make Don Jr. Secretary of Tresury
Step 3: Amount of time it takes to skip a YouTube ad will increase to 8 seconds
Step 4: Legalize the sticky icky
Step 5: Propose the new national anthem as Baby Shark

