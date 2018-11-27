Creator of Spongebob SquarePants dead at 57

Stephen Hillenburg had created the hit cartoon show SpongeBob SquarePants when he was 37-years-old.

We learned that the creator, director, producer and writer of the cartoon show died at the age of 57. The first episode aired in 1999 and had aired nearly 250 episodes since then.

Hillenburg was battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS which he had been diagnosed in March of 2017.

ALS is a rare illness that affects the nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.



Nickelodeon released a statement regarding the passing of Hillenburg.