Chris Brown drops cinematic video for "Undecided"

Starting off 2019 fresh
Jan 4, 2019 – 1:22 PM EST

We're off to a good start in 2019 with new music videos. Chris Brown just dropped his new music visuals to his single - "Undecided."

The action begins when Breezy decides to break into the closed Santa Monica pier and proceeds to the boardwalk with some type of radar that keeps going off. Brown spots a balloon floating on one of the benches and then that's when the magic starts happening after he touches the ribbon.

In an instant Brown is flashed into a busy pier where he is sitting on the same bench with a girl who is played by "Empire's" Serayah.

The two end up falling in love, riding on roller coasters, playing games in the midway and dance under the stars, doing insane back flips all before sharing a kiss.

"Undecided" samples 90's hit "I Love Your Smile" by Shanice. This is the first single right off of Brown's upcoming album Indigo.

