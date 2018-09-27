Entretenimiento
Childish Gambino postpones tour due to foot injury
He will not be performing at ACL
Univision Radio,Sep 27, 2018 – 11:21 AM EDT
Childish Gambino's squad just announced that the rapper will be taking a short break due to injuring his foot at a show in Dallas on Sunday.
Live Nation said that the "This is America" tour will resume on December 2nd in Nashville, TN. The promoter said that the tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.
Gambino will not be performing at the Austin City Limits Music festival in October but will still perform at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on October 27th.