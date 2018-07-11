Entretenimiento
Childish Gambino drops two new songs
Sure feels like Summer with the two songs "Summertime Magic" and "Feels Like Summer"
Univision Radio,Jul 11, 2018 – 10:52 AM EDT
Donald Glover or better known as Childish Gambino wasted no time dropping two new songs without warning Early Wednesday morning.
These two new bangers "Summertime Magic" and "Feels Like Summer" come right after Gambino's latest hit "This Is America".
Speaking of "This is America" someone recreated a part of Gambino's hit song using an old Macintosh SE computer, MacPaint and MacroMind software to make the 375 frame cartoon.