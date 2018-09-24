/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Childish Gambino abruptly ends Dallas concert due to injury

Bino's team hasn't release the details how it happened
Sep 24, 2018 – 10:38 AM EDT

According to reports, Childish Gambino had abruptly ended his show in Dallas. We had found out that Gambino had hurt his foot and walked offstage about 30 minutes before the show was to end.

While it was not clear how Bino got the injury, some are claiming that he may have missteped while performing a dance routine.

Fans were struck curious as "the concert ended weirdly" and never came back or had made any announcement to what had happened. Fans say that he didn't get to perform "Redbone" or "3005".

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts.


At this time, Gambino's team hasn't released a statement in regards to the injury.

RELATED:MúsicaChildish Gambino

Más Noticias

Esta es la visita que alegró a Geraldine Bazán en el set de grabación

Aislinn Derbez habla de las inseguridades sobre su figura que le ocasionó el postparto

“Después de un susto”, Eugenio Derbez y su familia presumen viaje en carretera hacia Nueva Zelanda

Selena Gómez y Becky G son fans de JLo, y este video lo comprueba

Atención clientes de DISH: DISH ha dicho que la eliminación de su servicio de Univision, UniMás y Galavisión podría ser permanente. No esperen ni un día más. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo. Hablen con un representante sobre otras opciones de TV en su zona y recuperen sus cadenas favoritas.