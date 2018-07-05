/
Chance the Rapper is now engaged

The Chicago born rapper is ready to become a husband

Chance the Rapper made it official. The 25-year-old rapper proposed to his longtime girlfriend and mother to his only child, Kristen Corley to be his wife.

The Chicago born rapper is seen in a video getting on one knee at a bar-b-que surrounded by family and friends. You hear Chance say: "Kristen Katrina Corley will you make me a man and be my wife?"

She said YES!

The two started dating in 2013 according to People magazine. Then they welcomed their first child Kensli Bennett in September 2015.

At the 2017 Grammy awards, Chance thanked Corley and Kensli after accepting the Grammy for Best New Artist. He said: "I wanna thank God for my mother and father who've supported me since I was young. For Kirsten and Kensli, for all of Chicago."

