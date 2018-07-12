Entretenimiento
Celebrities take on the "In My Feelings" challenge
Are you participating in the challenge?
Univision Radio,Jul 12, 2018 – 4:13 PM EDT
Drake's new song straight from the Scorpion album is catching on fire with the newest challenge called #DoTheShiggy. People are doing their take on the newest dance crazy putting their videos online. Everyone is getting in on it and catching the #InMyFeelings fever.
A lot of celebrities are doing the challenge. Check them out below.
Ciara and Russell Wilson were in Cape Town, South Africa doing the challenge.
Will Smith got on top of a famous Széchenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary.
Steve Aoki doing the challenge while wakesurfing!
Kevin Hart does the Shiggy while at one of his performances.
Even Drake himself did the dance at one of his shows.
Drake did the dance lol pic.twitter.com/KVXV5IIr0Q— Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) July 9, 2018