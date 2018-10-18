Cardi B reveals what she would do if she were mayor and more

Jimmy Kimmel had special guest Cardi B on his show while filming in Brooklyn for a week. The new mother of Kulture explained to Kimmel about motherhood and doing mom things.

The 26-year-old exclaimed regarding her daughter: "It's the best, It's like, Oh my gosh. Shoulda had you when I was a teenager. That's what I was missing my whole life? I love you."

B gave the story to Jimmy that it was a crazy 12-months since she had made her debut on the late night tv show. She also tells what it was like to deliver her baby.

Bartier Cardi explained that why she don't like surprise parties and driving. "You wanna know something, my husband said get dressed I wanna take you to a romantic dinner and I starved myself the whole day. And then it was around like 2 o'clock in the morning and I was like where is he taking me and then I went into this restaurant and was like oh my god!"