Cardi B gave birth to daughter

Cardi B just gave birth to their new daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday, July 10th in an Atlanta hospital. If you're wondering about how they came up with the name. Kulture comes from Migos' chart topping album Culture & Culture II. Kiari is Offset's first name. The baby is going to have Offset's last night.

Cardi B says that Offset had came up with the baby's name.

On Wednesday, Cardi posted a nude selfie of her posing in front of flowers.

Offset also posted on Twitter, "K U L T U R E M Y P R I N C E S S"

Cardi kept her pregnancy under wraps for a very long, long time. She unveiled that she was pregnant while she was on Saturday Night Live in April.

She performed at Coachella promoting her debut album Invasion of Privacy while pregnant.