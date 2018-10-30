Cardi B expresses her anger towards Barbz before expressing her love for San Antonio

Just when you thought the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud was simmering down, Nicki’s fans leak Cardi’s new single, “Money,” and shortly after Nicki leaks Cardi’s phone number?

According to Cardi B, the Barbz, other known as Nicki Manaj’s fan base, leaked her newest single “Money.”

In a live video she posted on Instagram, last week, Cardi B starts off by expressing her emotions towards the “fake followers” and explains why she thought her song got leaked:

“I think it got leaked because you know sometimes when you send uh… your records early to these streaming or these music platforms, somebody from they building…um… leak it and everything and we tried to retract it but you know the ‘Barbz’…they always posting me, they always posting everything I do, you know what I’m saying,” she said. “They claim they hate me but they really love me because they be on my page before my fans.”



Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, expressed her anger towards Minaj and fans on Instagram, early morning, Oct. 29. According to Hennessey, Nicki Minaj leaked Cardi’s phone number to her fans:

“Ya asking why I’m beefing with a fan base but ya not asking why someone with so much influence. Would use their influence to manipulate their fans to spread so much negativity and hate! She leaked my sister’s number to her fan pages the same shit she did to Mariah Lynn,” She wrote.

She later revealed that Kulture has been receiving death threats,

“It’s easy for y’all to ask me why I’m bothered, why I care so much. But not one of you is waking up to death threats every day, made up stories that could effect my real life and my real relationships! Imagine if this was your infant child, imagine if this was your sister or ya mother!”



Despite Cardi B’s current beef with Nicki Minaj, Cardi returned to stage, for the first time since she gave birth, to daughter Kulture, in June.

With a snatched waist and long blonde hair, she took on San Antonio’s annual Mala Luna Festival and the crowd could not stop singing along.

Song after song, the Mala Luna crowd sang every single word while recording every second.



She danced, swung her hair mentioned the leak of her newest single and even cracked a few jokes in between songs. She even mentioned how much she liked San Antonio’s food despite the result it had on her body. Take a look:



The best part of her performance was when she embraced her Latin roots in the predominantly Hispanic crowd. She sung verses from DJ Snake’s, “Taki Taki,” J.Lo’s song “Dinero” and “I like it.”