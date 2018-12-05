/
Cardi B and Offset call it quits

Belcalis ditched her wedding ring during a music video shoot
Dec 5, 2018 – 12:12 PM EST

Cardi B announced on social media that she is no longer with her husband Offset who is a member of the hip-hop group Migos.


Just hours before the split video was posted to social media, Cardi B was seen in Miami during a music video shoot without her wedding ring on her finger.

The couple had got married in Atlanta in September 2017 and had their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus in July 2018.

