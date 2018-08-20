Cardi B and Kehlani appear in the new music video 'Ring'

Cardi B brings out Kehlani for their new music video "Ring" that was just released on August 20th. The visuals start off with Kehlani tied up with nostalgic phone wires in what looks to be in an abandoned call center. Then the video cuts to a five month pregnant Cardi B in an old school phone booth.

You're going to have to check out the music video for the rest.



Warning: The video below contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.