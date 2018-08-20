/
Cardi B and Kehlani appear in the new music video 'Ring'

Aug 20, 2018 – 12:08 PM EDT

Cardi B brings out Kehlani for their new music video "Ring" that was just released on August 20th. The visuals start off with Kehlani tied up with nostalgic phone wires in what looks to be in an abandoned call center. Then the video cuts to a five month pregnant Cardi B in an old school phone booth.

You're going to have to check out the music video for the rest.


Warning: The video below contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

Cardi B returns to the stage tonight on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York for the first time after giving birth to her daughter. Cardi B has been nominated 10 times including for video, song and artist of the year awards.

