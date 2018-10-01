/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Card B gives herself up to the police

Cardi B charged with two misdemeanors
Oct 1, 2018 – 12:08 PM EDT

Cardi B was at a Queens strip club in New York City supporting her husband Offset who was performing on August 29, 2018.

According to a few sources, Cardi was at the same strip club that she had beef with two bartender sisters, Jade and Baddie Gi because she believed that Jade had slept with Offset.

Some things went down in the strip club after apparently Bacardi had ordered her posse to attack the two sisters. There was bottles, chairs and even a hookah thrown.

Cardi B, who's real name is Belcalis Almanzar was charged with two misdemeanors, one for disorderly conduct and the other for reckless endangerment.

Cardi went to the police station to turn herself in on October 1, 2018. She wasn't arrested but got a summons to make an appearance in court in regards to the charges against her.

A source had told TMZ that the altercation started when someone threw a drink and triggered the "spontaneous" reaction.

RELATED:Cardi B

Más Noticias

La enternecedora “misión cumplida” de Geraldine Bazán

Esta es la razón por la cual a Ozuna se le partió el corazón "en pedazos" durante su último show

“Acabo de hablar con Dios”: con lágrimas en los ojos, influencer colombiano manda mensaje a su mamá

Daniela Castro: de estrella de las telenovelas a detenida por robo

Atención clientes de DISH: DISH ha dicho que la eliminación de su servicio de Univision, UniMás y Galavisión podría ser permanente. No esperen ni un día más. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo. Hablen con un representante sobre otras opciones de TV en su zona y recuperen sus cadenas favoritas.