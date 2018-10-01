Card B gives herself up to the police

Cardi B was at a Queens strip club in New York City supporting her husband Offset who was performing on August 29, 2018.

According to a few sources, Cardi was at the same strip club that she had beef with two bartender sisters, Jade and Baddie Gi because she believed that Jade had slept with Offset.

Some things went down in the strip club after apparently Bacardi had ordered her posse to attack the two sisters. There was bottles, chairs and even a hookah thrown.

Cardi B, who's real name is Belcalis Almanzar was charged with two misdemeanors, one for disorderly conduct and the other for reckless endangerment.

Cardi went to the police station to turn herself in on October 1, 2018. She wasn't arrested but got a summons to make an appearance in court in regards to the charges against her.