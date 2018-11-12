Entretenimiento
Bruno Mars to give away Thanksgiving meals in Hawaii
The 24K Magic star wanted to give back to his community
Univision Radio,Nov 12, 2018 – 10:50 AM EST
Bruno Mars is wrapping up the 24K Magic World Tour in his home state of Hawaii. The superstar had just made an announcement that he will be giving away 24,000 meals to residents who are in need during Thanksgiving. The pop artist chose 24,000 meals as his tour is named 24K Magic.
Mars is teaming up with The Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division to cover the costs of the 24k meals.
Mars had made history by selling out three back-to-back shows at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu which holds 50,000 seats.
The 33-year-old had toured around the globe visiting North and South America, Europe, Australia, The United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Asia in a 200 date tour.