Bruno Mars to give away Thanksgiving meals in Hawaii

Bruno Mars is wrapping up the 24K Magic World Tour in his home state of Hawaii. The superstar had just made an announcement that he will be giving away 24,000 meals to residents who are in need during Thanksgiving. The pop artist chose 24,000 meals as his tour is named 24K Magic.

Mars is teaming up with The Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division to cover the costs of the 24k meals.

Mars had made history by selling out three back-to-back shows at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu which holds 50,000 seats.