/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Bruno Mars to give away Thanksgiving meals in Hawaii

The 24K Magic star wanted to give back to his community
Nov 12, 2018 – 10:50 AM EST

Bruno Mars is wrapping up the 24K Magic World Tour in his home state of Hawaii. The superstar had just made an announcement that he will be giving away 24,000 meals to residents who are in need during Thanksgiving. The pop artist chose 24,000 meals as his tour is named 24K Magic.

Mars is teaming up with The Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division to cover the costs of the 24k meals.

Mars had made history by selling out three back-to-back shows at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu which holds 50,000 seats.

The 33-year-old had toured around the globe visiting North and South America, Europe, Australia, The United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Asia in a 200 date tour.

RELATED:Bruno Mars
Advertisement

Más Noticias

Se desploman gradas previo a concierto de Yuridia, hay varios lesionados

Luis Coronel sufrió bulllying por su apariencia, hoy es de los cantantes mejor vestidos

Will Smith y otras figuras estadounidenses que han conquistado los Latin GRAMMY

Geraldine Bazán pasa un momento vergonzoso con su pantalón roto en el trasero

Atención clientes de DISH: Es posible que pronto pierdan también Univision Deportes Network. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga cliq aquí.