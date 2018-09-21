Entretenimiento
Bruno Mars honors Cardi B with drum solo during 24K Magic Tour
The Uptown Funk star is crazy good on the drums
Univision Radio,Sep 21, 2018 – 1:35 PM EDT
Bruno Mars was in Philadelphia on September 19th, 2018 and he ended the song with Uptown Funk. Before he ends the show, he gives a tribute to the one and only Cardi B with a drum solo.
*Warning: The video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.
The reasoning for Bruno's honor is that Cardi B decided to put her family first and he respected that. So every night, Bruno performs a drum version of Bodak Yellow by Cardi as a salute to her.