Bishop apologizes for touching Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin funeral

The bishop who had touched Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday (Aug. 31) is apologizing after the way he was holding Grande.

Grande had just performed "(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman" and that's when Bishop Charles H. Ellis III had grabbed Grande above her waist with his fingers pressing against one side of her chest.

The bishop made a public apology during an interview with the Associated Press late Friday.

"It would never be my intention to touch any woman's breast... I don't know, I guess I put my arm around her." Bishop Ellis stated. "Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize."

The bishop also added: "The last thing I want to do is to be a distraction to this day. This is all about Aretha Franklin."

Bishop Ellis made a separate apology to Ariana Grande: "I personally and sincerely apologize to Ariana and to her fans and to the whole Hispanic community. When you're doing a program for nine hours you try to keep it lively, you try to insert some jokes here and there."