Birdman apologizes to Lil Wayne publically

The apology took place at Lil Wayne's Lil Weezyana Festival in New Orleans
Aug 27, 2018 – 1:41 PM EDT

In New Orleans on Saturday, August 25th, the big boss of Cash Money Records, Birdman stood in front of thousands of people on stage at the Lil Weezyana Fest inside Champions Square in New Orleans to apologize publically to Lil Wayne.

Birdman said "I knew this day was gon' come, but I didn't know when it was gon' come. But this ni**a right here, the best ni**a, the realest ni**a, the illest ni**a. And I wanted to apologize to my ni**a worldwide. That ni**a put his life in my hands and I’ma keep it real with that ni**a, we gon’ do this shit till the day we die. This YMCMB for death."


WARNING: The video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.

Lil Weezyana is a one-day festival that celebrated the 10th anniversary of Tha Carter III. During the fest, Lil Weezy performed all the tracks from his Carter albums. He also brought on special guest such as Nicki Minaj who performed "Barbie Dreams" and "Fefe" along with many others.

