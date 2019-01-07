/
Birdman and Toni Braxton break up

The couple called off their engagement
Jan 7, 2019 – 10:42 AM EST

Hip hop artist Birdman and R&B songstress Toni Braxton are breaking off their engagement.

The couple had shared the news via their social media. On New Year's day Birdman shared on Instagram story and Braxton had posted a photo with the explaination in the caption. "Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice... but ALWAYS chose to be choosen. Cheers to a new year." Braxton wrote.


