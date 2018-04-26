Entretenimiento

Bill Cosby is going to prison

The comedian was found guilty on all three counts in indecent assault

The 80-year-old stand-up comedian, actor and musician, Bill Henry Cosby has been found guilty of all three counts in his indecent assault trial. Cosby is looking to up to 10 years in prison on each individual count, but would like to serve them concurrently.

The jury of seven men and five women had taken about 14 hours to make a decision on on Wednesday around 11am. The jury presented their verdict on Thursday morning.

In 2004, Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting Temple University employee, Andrea Constand at his home. Cosby claimed that the encounter was consensual.

During a two-week retrial, prosecutors had placed five women on the stand who testified that Cosby did drug and violated them as well.

The first trial ended in a hung jury about a year ago.


