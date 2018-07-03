Beyoncè keeps going after stage malfunction

Beyoncè was performing in front of thousands of her dearest fans during a performance in Warsaw, Poland when the stage malfunctioned.

Fans witnessed Queen Bey was stuck on the platform hanging about 20 feet in the air on Saturday (June 30). Knowing she was in distress, the performer kept her cool and continued entertaining her fans until help arrived. Her stage crew arrived moments later to her aid with a ladder assisting Mrs. Carter down from the platform.