Arrests to be made in Tupac’s murder case, reports of imminent arrests 'inaccurate'

Rumors of arrest warrants have begun to spread after major revelations in the murder case of Tupac Shakur.

A report from KTNV claimed on Tuesday that an arrest was “imminent.” However, the Las Vegas Police Department released a statement on Wednesday, saying no arrest warrants have been submitted and that the case remains an open homicide case.

Former gang member, Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis, confessed to his involvement in Tupac’s murder in the Netflix documentary Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G and BET’s Death Row Chronicles.

Davis claims he was in the same car as the shooter the night Tupac was shot, sitting in the front side passenger seat while the shooter sat in the back seat. “Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Davis stated in Death Row Chronicles, “it just came from the backseat, bro.”

The back seat had been occupied by one other Southside Crips and Davis’ nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson. Anderson, despite his death in 1998, has been one of the prime suspects in Tupac’s murder, and Davis’ confession have led to the LVPD naming Anderson as the killer.

Though Davis’ confession was recorded under immunity from prosecution, producers of Unsolved have called for his arrest.

Kyle Long, executive producer, says Davis “went live on television and confessed to being an accessory to murder and the Las Vegas PD, as far as I know, is doing nothing about it.”