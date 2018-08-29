Ariana Grande been added to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral

Ariana Grande performed a heart touching tribute of the late Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman" that was aired on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that went viral last week.

Franklin's publicist confirmed to CNN that they have booked Grande part of A list artists to perform at the Queen of Soul's funeral on Friday in Detroit.

Grande joins Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Pastor Shirley Caesar, and The Clark Sisters along with others performing at 10am at the Greater Grace Temple.