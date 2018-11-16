6ix9ine fired his team and cancelled upcoming shows

Tekashi 6ix9ine just let go all his staff working for him. We're talking his manager, booking agent, or PR. He fired everyone on his team.

In the video 69 had also let his fans know that he scrapped all of the shows as well. So he's not booking show. 69 personally apologized to his Austin fans and assured them that he will be visiting Texas' capital city soon.

The FEFE rapper issued a warning to those who are trying to book him. "If you booking shows, do not book shows unless I say this show is gonna be booked with this person. They will steal your money. They're not me. I'm not signing no f**king contracts. Whoever is booking shows for Tekashi69 is stealing your f**king money."