30 words just got added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary has been around since 1828 and still adding new words to the books. Check out these new terms that were just recently added.
GOAT: Greatest Of All Time.
HANGRY: Irritable or angry because of hunger.
ADORBS: Extremely charming or appealing.
HOPHEAD: A beer enthusiast.
ZOODLES: A long, thin strip of zucchini that resembles a string or narrow ribbon of pasta.
AIRPLANE MODE: An operating mode for an electronic device (such as a mobile phone) in which the device does not connect to wireless networks and cannot send or receive communications.
GUAC: Pureed or mashed avocado seasoned with condiments.
CBD: A nonintoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis and hemp.
INSTAGRAMMING: To post (a picture) to the Instagram photo-sharing service.
BINGEABLE: Having multiple episodes or parts that can be watched in rapid succession.
LATINX: A gender-neutral alternative to Latina and Latino.
BARN BURNER: A wooden match that can be struck on any surface. Mainly in Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Maryland.
FARMER MATCH: A wooden match that can be struck on any surface. Mainly in the upper Midwest, Great Lakes region, New York, and West Virginia.
BAT HIDE: A dollar bill. Mainly in the Southwest.
BONNYCLABBER: Think, sour milk. Mainly in the north Atlantic.
COUNTERPIN: A bedspread. Mainly in the South and south mid-America.
CROKER SACK: A burlap bag. Mainly in the Gulf states, south Atlantic.
TOW SACK: A burlap bag. Mainly in the South, south midland, Texas and Oklahoma regions.
CUDDY: A small room, closet, or cupboard.
CUP TOWEL: A dish towel. Mainly used in Texas, inland south region.
DISH WIPER: A dish towel. Mainly used in New England.
DADDOCK: Rotten wood, a rotten log. Used mainly in New England.
DOZY: Bunch of decaying wood. Mainly used in the Northeast, especially Maine.
DROPPED EGG: A Poached egg. Mainly used in New England.
EAR SCREW: An earring. Mainly used in the Gulf states, lower Mississippi valley.
EMPTINS: Homemade yeast used as starter in bread. Mainly used in New England, upstate New York.
FLEECH: To coax, wheedle, flatter. Mainly used in the South Atlantic.
FOGO: An offensive smell. Mainly used in New England.
FROG STRANGLER: A heavy rain. Mainly used in the South, south midland.
GOOSE DROWNDER: A heavy rain. Mainly used in the midland.
TRASH MOVER: A heavy rain. Used mainly in the mid-Atlantic, south Atlantic.
I VUM: I swear. I declare. Mainly used in New England.
LARBO: A type of candy made of maple syrup on snow. Mainly used in New Hampshire.
LAST BUTTON ON GABE'S COAT: The last bit of food. Mainly used in the south, south midland.
MARG: A cocktail consisting of tequila, lime or lemon juice, an an orange-flavored liqueur.