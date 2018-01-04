2018 Grammys include Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga and many more

Follow us
The Grammys just released the first list of performers for the show.
Univision Radio
Jan 4 | 12:05 PM EST
The 60th Grammy Awards entertainment lineup has been selected. It looks like James Corden will be hosting the award ceremony on January 28th at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The first round of entertainers includes rapper Childish Gambino, pop singers Lady Gaga, Pink, Country band Little Big Town.

Gambino has been nominated five times while Little Big Town are up for two Grammys. Both Pink and Lady Gaga are up for "Best Pop Solo Performance." We'll see who takes home the Grammy.


