Eminem releases official 'Revival' tracklist

The long-anticipated album drops on December 15
Photo: Facebook: Eminem - Eminem posts a new default photo on his Facebook page on November 10, 2017. The rapper&#39;s album will feature duets with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Alicia Keys.
By:
Colleen Baker
Dec 6 | 4:34 PM EST
In anticipation of Eminem's album, 'Revival,' Shady has granted us with a little insight of what to expect by dropping the official tracklist.

The album will feature some unexpected pop collabs with Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, and X Ambassadors. The rumored duet with Pink has also been confirmed on the tracklist, appearing toward the end of the album.

Em has already set the bar very high. A few weeks ago, Slim surprised fans with his first single, 'Walk On Water,' featuring Queen Bey.


Since then, Em has continued to post some mysterious teasers on social media.

What exactly does Slim have up his sleeve? Only time will tell. The countdown to December 15 has begun!



