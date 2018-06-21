Univision 41 San Antonio
Converse police department protects four legged officers with bullet proof vests
The vests were donated from a non-profit organization
Jun 21, 2018
Today the Converse police department announced they will protect their K-9's Boris and Kaiser with bulletproof vests. The four-legged officers recieved bullet and stab proof vests all thanks to a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9's, Inc.
The organization is based out of East Taunton, MA and has a mission to protect dogs of law enforcement with protective vests throughout the United States of America.
The program is open to dogs who are employed with law enforcement agencies. Each of the vest have a value of $1,700 to $2,280 .