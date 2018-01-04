Cardi B joins Bruno Mars on 'Finesse' remix

2018 music is already off with a bang, thanks to Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

Cardi jumped on Bruno's song 'Finesse' to add the fierce female touch we needed.

Check out the entire video below.

WARNING: This video contains mature content.



The video invokes a sense of old-school New Edition with a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air vibe, which makes sense. At the end of the video, a message reveals that the video is dedicated to the 90s sketch comedy show, 'In Living Color.'

If this collab is setting the bar for great music in the New Year, we cannot wait to see what else is in store!