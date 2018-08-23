Bel Biv Devoe and Bad Boy of RnB Bobby Brown Interview and More

Thursday 8/23 - Today on the show we had Bel Biv Devoe and for the first time ever the 'bad boy' of RnB Bobby Brown stop by as well. They spoke on how hard it is to get the group together, Bobby Brown movie and more. Also Charlamagne gave "Donkey of the Day" to a drunk driver that hit radio personality 'Big Boy', but what makes it even more crazy is that the drunk driver is a prosecutor! Moreover, Angela also helped some listeners out during "Ask Yee".