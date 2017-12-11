Follow us
Behind the scenes at ICON Talks

From singers to Spurs players, we have your backstage look at the event
Photo: Colleen Baker - (Left to right): DJ Automatic, Dana Cortez, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Anthony A pose for a photo on the red carpet backstage at the &#39;ICON Talks&#39; event at the Tobin Center on December 7, 2017.
Colleen Baker
Dec 11 | 11:55 AM EST
Didn't get a chance to attend the ICON Talks event last week? Not to worry. The Dana Cortez Show has your exclusive backstage pass to the event.

First and foremost, the VIP backstage area was full of activity in anticipation of honoree TI's arrival to the event.

When the "Rubberband Man' himself arrived, Dana was first on site to get an exclusive interview.

Outside, it appears that even TI took some time to enjoy the unexpected San Antonio snowfall.

Ice Cold King❄️👑❄️👑

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

TI also took some time to show some love for his friend (and fellow honoree) Trae Tha Truth.

Backstage, Dana also spoke to Mayor Ron Nirenberg about how he felt being honored at the event.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg talks potential gubernatorial run with Dana Cortez

Afterward, Dana also got to chat with Spurs player Davis Bertrans, who was attending the event at the Tobin Center.

Dana Cortez talks with Davis Bertans

Right before the event was set to start, Dana also got a chance to catch up with two of San Antonio's rising stars: Angel Cintron and Rayne.

Angel told Dana that she was initially approached to sing the National Anthem at the event, but eventually that conversation became an opportunity to open up the show.

Dana Cortez catches up with Angel Cintron at ICON Talks





Rayne at 'ICON Talks'


Let it ❄️ let it ❄️let it ❄️ #danacortezshow

A post shared by Dana Cortez (@danacortez) on


Check out all of the backstage photos here:

