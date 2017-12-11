Behind the scenes at ICON Talks

Didn't get a chance to attend the ICON Talks event last week? Not to worry. The Dana Cortez Show has your exclusive backstage pass to the event.
First and foremost, the VIP backstage area was full of activity in anticipation of honoree TI's arrival to the event.
When the "Rubberband Man' himself arrived, Dana was first on site to get an exclusive interview.
Outside, it appears that even TI took some time to enjoy the unexpected San Antonio snowfall.
TI also took some time to show some love for his friend (and fellow honoree) Trae Tha Truth.
Backstage, Dana also spoke to Mayor Ron Nirenberg about how he felt being honored at the event.
Afterward, Dana also got to chat with Spurs player Davis Bertrans, who was attending the event at the Tobin Center.
Right before the event was set to start, Dana also got a chance to catch up with two of San Antonio's rising stars: Angel Cintron and Rayne.
Angel told Dana that she was initially approached to sing the National Anthem at the event, but eventually that conversation became an opportunity to open up the show.
Bumped into my girl @DanaCortez at #icontalks with @Tip as the main speaker. Thx again @SPSRefocusedMag for the opportunity. @TobinCenterSA @TheBeat985 @djautomatic pic.twitter.com/S0LfIy60n0— Simply Rayne® (@SimplyRayne1) December 11, 2017
