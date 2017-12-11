Behind the scenes at ICON Talks

Me & My Brother @traeabn were both honored/celebrated for our community involvement last night by Icon Talks. Such a humbling moment. We both just do what our hearts move us to do. So many times it goes unnoticed,this time it didn't. Ain't it a Blessing!!!! -@TeeGrizzley voice

