Ariana Grande teams up with Nicki Minaj for "The Light Is Coming"

Right after releasing their "Bed" collaboration with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj got together again for "The Light Is Coming." This new single comes off of Grande's second single off the album Sweetener.

The Dave Meyers directed video opens up with Nicki Minaj dressed in a black trench coat in the woods. The camera then goes towards Grande who is holding a glowing orb running through the forest.

Grande sings: "The light is coming to give back everything darkness stole, under the night sky."