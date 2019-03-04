Rock frontman Keith Flint dead at 49
The lead singer of the rock band Prodigy, Keith Flint, was found dead in his England home in Essex on Monday morning. Police were called to do a welfare check on the 49-year-old because some of his friends were getting concerned for his wellbeing. Police stated that the call of death was at 8:10am. o
“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.” said a statement released by the band.
Liam Howlett had confirmed his death a suicide and posted a very emotional message to the band's official Instagram page.
The cause of death is still under investigation.