Retiring is not an option for Kanye West

Kanye West is filing a lawsuit against EMI and Universal Music Group's Roc-A-Fella Records in attempts to get his freedom back.

Yeezy had signed a legal and binding contract that he cannot ever retire and that he has to make music for the rest of his life.

That portion of the binding contract reads:

“You (Mr. West) hereby represent and warrant that to [EMI] that You will, throughout the Term as extended by this Modification, remain actively involved in writing, recording and producing Compositions and Major Label Albums, as Your principle occupation,” reads the contract. “At no time during the Term will you seek to retire as a songwriter, recording artist or producer or take any extended hiatus during which you are not actively pursuing Your musical career in the same basic manner as You have pursued such career to date. (The preceding representation shall not be deemed to prevent You from taking a vacation of limited duration.)”

West signed with EMI in 2003. His deal obligated him to deliver a minimum number of new songs good enough to be released by major labels. He received an advance of a few hundred thousand dollars plus royalties. After The College Dropoutwas released to much acclaim and commercial success, EMI exercised its options to extend the agreement.

In order to get out of the contract, West cites California Labor Code section 2855, which limits personal service contracts to no more than seven years.

“It makes no difference under section 2855 whether the contract is otherwise fair, or whether the employer has fulfilled its end of the bargain,” states the complaint. “It matters only whether the services began more than seven years ago. There can be no dispute that this happened here. The seven-year period ended under this contract on October 1, 2010. For more than eight years thereafter — more than double the maximum seven-year period California law allows — EMI has enforced rights in violation of California law, depriving Mr. West of the ‘breathing period’ that California law mandates.”

Sources say that Kanye just wants the freedom to sign with other labels, also wants a judge to give him ownership of his compositions he has already delivered.