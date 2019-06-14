Toronto Raptors executive shoved a Sheriff after Finals victory

Masai Ujiri had allegedly shoved and struck an Alameda County Deputy in the head. The ordeal started with the officer asking if Ujiri had proper credentials. Officials stated that Ujiri pushed the deputy and struck him in the face.

Ujiri was not arrested and was able to get to the court to make a televised speech with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and presented the Larry O' Brien Trophy.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating this matter, filing a report and contacting witnesses in review of video footage. Deputies are calling the incident a misdemeanor battery on an officer. The officers are about to hand over the case to the district attorney.