San Jose middle school gets name changed

San Jose Unified School District administrators had made the decision on Thursday night to rename Burnett Academy to Ohlone Middle School.

Several members of the Ohlone tribe were dressed in red in support of the name change at the board meeting.

Peter Hardeman Burnett was the first elected governor of California when they entered the United States, but he has a dark past of racism and was the first to resign from office. Burnett's past included a campaign to eradicate native americans. Staff and students were the ones in effort to change the name of the middle school earlier this year.

Sofia Mendoza Middle School was another name option for the school as well as José Manuel Gonzáles Middle School, Guadalupe River Middle School, John Heinlen Middle School, Fred Korematsu Middle School, Sofia Mendoza Middle School, and San José Middle School.