Hot 105.7 FM
Los Angeles to rename "Rodeo Road" to "Obama Drive"
Changes will become official on May 4th
Univision,Apr 23, 2019 – 3:38 PM EDT
The City of Los Angeles is honoring former President Barack Obama by renaming a street after him. The Los Angeles City Council had unanimously approved a proposal to rename 3.7 mile stretch of Rodeo Road that runs from Jefferson Boulevard to Arlington Avenue.
The name change will happen during a naming ceremony and festival on Saturday, May 4th said City Council President Herb Wesson.
The free event includes performers Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo, BJ The Chicago Kid, Battlecat, Kurupt, Alex Isley, Gavlyn, T-Lyons, Baby S, DJ Tee, Verbs, DJ Qwesscoast and many others.