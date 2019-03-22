Texan wrangles up 45 rattlers living underneath home

Living in Texas you might encounter some reptiles, spiders, even scorpions but every Texan fears the rattle snake. If you have ophidiophobia or a fear of snakes, you might not want to check out the video below.

According to a post on Facebook, the snake round up team was called out to an Abilene, Texas home after the homeowner discovered several of rattlesnakes underneith his house. The homeowner was wondering why his cable tv reception was bad. Now we know.

Nathan Hawkins told USA Today that the largest snake that was removed from under the house was well over 5 feet in length. The snake handler said that he removed roughly 45 snakes from under the home.

Hawkins and his partner Max had posted up a video of them rounding up the snakes on Facebook which racked up over 1.6 million views.