Spurs to honor Manu Ginobili in a big celebration Thursday

On Thursday, March 28th the San Antonio Spurs will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30pm inside the AT&T Center.

The Spurs will have a special postgame ceremony on the court to honor the 16 wonderful seasons that Manu Ginobili has given to San Antonio.

Manu first came to San Antonio when he was selected by the Spurs with the 57th overall pick at the 1999 NBA Draft. After being signing with the Spurs in the Summer of 2002, Manu had made his longtime career with the Spurs in 1,057 games averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.32 stears during his Spurs career.

Manu had been named the All-NBA Third Team both in 2008 and 2011, two-time All-Star in 2005 and 2011, and in 2008 named the first sixth man. On top of all that Manu helped the Spurs capture four NBA championships. Manu is one of seven players in the NBA to spend their entire career with one team with at least 16 seasons under their belt joining the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, John Havlicek, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki and John Stockton.

Manu's jersey joins eight retired Spurs players up in the rafters at the AT&T Center along with Spurs greats such as: Bruce Bowen (12), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13).





¡Gracias Manu!



Tim Duncan shares his Manu Ginobili story.







Tony Parker shares his Manu Ginobili story.

Coach Gregg Popovich tells his Manu Ginobili story





David Robinson shares his favorite Manu Ginobili story.