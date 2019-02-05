San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday

Time to get your cowboy gear and head on down to the Freeman Coliseum for the the Rodeo, which kicks off at noon on February 7th.

Whether this is your first rodeo or your 50th, the annual event draws thousands upon thousands in attendance on the grounds. There something for everyone there from the food to the carnival rides to entertainment.

The San Antonio Spurs pack up for a few weeks for their annual rodeo road trip and lending the AT&T Center to the rodeo where 70 truckloads of dirt are dumped onto the venue's floor.

Fun fact: The rodeo dirt was purchased in 1988 from Charlotte, Texas and the same dirt is stored on the AT&T Center grounds to be used year after year. A little water, sand and other materials are mixed in with the dirt to keep it at the right consistency for the animals.

There are many areas to catch some tunes on the rodeo grounds. New this year is Rodeo After Dark which the fairgrounds stay open until midnight. You'll be able to grab a drink and listen to music from acoustic to rock, from country to tejano.



Entertainment inside the AT&T Center