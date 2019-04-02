KXTN 107.5 FM
No refusal weekend for Strawberry Festival
Don't drink and drive
It's that time of year again where celebrations of culture and food are upon us in South Texas. Atascosa County is planning ahead of the Poteet Strawberry Festival with a 'no refusual' weekend.
That means if you drink and drive and get pulled over, those will have to submit to a breathalyzer test. If the intoxicated driver declines, then a warrant for a blood sample will be given on the spot.
The no-refusal period begins on Thursday running until Sunday.