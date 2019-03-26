Hometown Boys share update on Bobby Martinez's status

Bobby Martinez was in high spirits on his birthday (March 25). People are praying, giving and showing the bass player lots of love. He is on the road to a full recovery after an automobile rollover accident early March.

"Help us wish our very own Bobby Martinez a very special and blessed Happy Birthday!!....We want to update you all and let you know that Bobby is doing well and is definitely on the road to recovery....He has a long road ahead of him but he is improving....Happy Birthday Bobby....We love ya and we can't wait for you to return....Un Gritooooooooo" The Hometown Boys said in a social media post.