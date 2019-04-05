KXTN 107.5 FM
Fiesta Oyster Bake Tejano line up schedule
This is the schedule you're going to want to print out
Univision,Apr 5, 2019 – 3:46 PM EDT
The 103rd Fiesta Oyster Bake takes place on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th at the St. Mary's University campus.
KXTN stage will be held in the heart of the festival on both days.
Friday, April 12th
5:30p - 6:30p - Amanda Solis
7p - 8:30p - Jay Perez a.k.a. The Voice
9p - 10:30p - David Lee Garza y Los Musicales
Saturday, April 13th
1p - 2:30p - Volcan
3p - 4:30p - Stefani Montiel
5p - 6:30p - Groupo Metal ft. Chris Perez
7p - 8:30p - Los Desperadoz
9p - 10:30p - Gary Hobbs
Tickets still on sale at OysterBake.com