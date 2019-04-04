Donatas Motiejūnas joins the Spurs

For Donatas Motiejūnas (doh-NAH-tahs moe-tee-YOU-nus), joining the San Antonio Spurs was a no brainer. Donatas signed with the team on March 23rd and the Spurs made it Facebook official with a post to the social media network.



The new forward has spent the past two seasons in China playing for the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association where he averaged 27.3 points with 14.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The Lithuania native spent five seasons previously when he was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011 and then joined the Houston Rockets from 2012 to 2016.