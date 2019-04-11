Dirk brought to tears by Spurs tribute

Dirk Nowitzki, the power forward for the Dallas Mavericks had just recently announced his retirement from the NBA Tuesday night. Following an emotional home game honoring the 40-year-old, jersey number 41 addressed the Dallas crowd saying that this is his last home game. The crowd responded in shock with awes and then the American Airlines Arena roared with clapping and cheering.

On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Dallas Mavericks inside the AT&T Center for the last regular game of the season before the playoffs. The Spurs had created a touching video tribute honoring the retiring player for the competiting team which brought Dirk to tears.

Dirk was very surprised when he first saw the video and had shown a big gratitude to the team down I-35.



